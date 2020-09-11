Motorola Moto G9 Plus becomes official

Motorola Moto G9 Plus officially appeared after the G9 and G9 Play models. The design and specifications of the smartphone have recently leaked through Orange Slovakia in detail. After this leak, Motorola’s expected statement came.

The G9 Plus is the largest device in the G9 series with its 6.8-inch screen. Other members of the series have 6.5 inch screens. The screen of the Moto G9 Plus offers 1080p resolution.

There is a quad camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. This sensor is accompanied by an ultra wide angle camera, macro camera and depth sensor. The resolution of the front camera is 16 megapixels.

At the heart of the Moto G9 Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Thanks to the Snapdragon 730G, the G9 Plus gains an advantage over the G9 and G9 Play. The phone, which does not have 5G support, provides the energy it needs with a 5000 mAh battery.

The official statement for the Moto G9 Plus came from Brazil. The smartphone will be sold in this country for 2245 reals. It was stated in previous leaks that the European price of the phone would be around 250 euros. Therefore, it is not difficult to predict that the sales price of the phone will differ between countries.

Detailed price and release information for the Motorola Moto G9 Plus has not yet been announced. However, it will not be a surprise that the anticipated announcement will come soon.



