Motorola Moto G9 introduced: Snapdragon 662

The Motorola Moto G9 is the newest addition to the Moto G series. The 6.5 inch MaxVision LCD screen has HD + resolution. At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. 512 GB can be added on top of the internal storage area with microSD card support.

Behind Motorola’s new phone is a triple camera system. The system in question is placed in a square module in the middle of the back panel. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor also complete the system. In front of the phone is an 8 megapixel camera.

The 5000 mAh battery gives the smart phone the energy it needs. This battery has 18W charging support. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is also placed on the Motorola logo on the back panel. The phone, which has hybrid dual SIM support, weighs 200 grams.

The Motorola Moto G9 will be sold in India for 11999 rupees. Available in blue and green colors, the phone will be available as of August 31.



