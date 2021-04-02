Motorola Moto G60 leak demonstrates modern design

Motorola does not seem to slow down much in 2021. Introducing the Snapdragon 870 processor Moto G100, the company continues its preparations to add new members to this series. One of these members seems to be the Motorola Moto G60. New photos showing the design of the Moto G60 have leaked online.

Looking at the leaked photos, it can be seen that Motorola has made some changes in the design language with the Moto G60. It is noteworthy that the company, which placed a drop notch on the screen in the G50 and G30, preferred the camera hole screen in the G60. The front camera hole is located in the middle of the screen. The Moto G100 has a dual front camera located in the upper left corner of the screen.

The news of the TechnikNews site also shows that Motorola will follow a different strategy in the sale of the Moto G60. It is stated that the smartphone will come to the market in Europe with a 108 megapixel main camera and will be released under the name Moto G60. It is said that only 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be offered for this device.

The phone is claimed to be released in India and Brazil under the name Moto G40 Fusion. While it was stated that the resolution of the main camera will be reduced to 64 megapixels and NFC support will be removed; It is said that 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be offered.

According to the allegations; The Motorola Moto G60 will come with a triple rear camera system. Here, the 108-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone will have a 32 megapixel camera. In the Moto G40 Fusion, the resolution of the front camera will be reduced to 16 megapixels. A 6.78-inch Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 6000 mAh battery are also among the features of the Moto G60.