Motorola Moto G50 spotted in official documentation

The Motorola Moto G50, codenamed with Ibiza, is among the phones expected to be introduced soon. Information seen in China’s official certification board TENAA reveals the design of the smartphone as well as showing that the launch is approaching.

The phone, which bears the XT2137-2 model number, has a triple camera system on the back. It seems that 5G support is also available on the phone with an LCD display panel.

The 5000 mAh battery gives the smart phone the energy it needs. However, the charging speed of this battery is limited to 10W. The size of the Moto G50, which will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system, is 164.95 x 74.93 x 8.95 millimeters.

According to rumors, the Motorola Moto G50 will have a 48-megapixel main rear camera. Complementing this camera is a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are also among the features expected to be on the phone.