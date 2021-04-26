Motorola Moto G20 is Launched in Europe with a Focus on Cost-Effectiveness

Motorola presented on Monday (26) a new smartphone for the European market. This is the Moto G20, a device that emerged in recent rumors and is now part of the intermediate model family of the manufacturer.

Despite being part of the “middle” family of the brand, the Moto G20 is considered an almost entry-level cell phone due to its features, such as the Chinese-origin chip aimed at cost-effective models, and the look, with slightly thicker edges and HD + screen.

As highlights, it features a 90 Hz refresh rate and 5,000 mAh battery on the panel, as well as four rear sensors.

Technical specifications

Operating system: Android 11

Screen: 6.5 “HD + IPS (1600 x 720 pixels)

Processor: Unisoc T700 octa-core 1.8 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Rear cameras: 48 MP (main), 8 MP (ultra-wide), 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth sensor)

Front camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

The camera layout is quadruple, with one lens being a depth sensor. The front sensor, for selfies, is in a notch in the form of a drop of water in the upper central part of the display.

In 2021, there are already several launches of models of the intermediate family of the brand. In addition to the Moto G10, continuing the main numbering, the manufacturer has also introduced the Moto G30, Moto G40, Moto G60 and Moto G100 smartphones.

Availability

The Moto G20 will be sold in two variants, with a difference only in the internal storage space. The colors initially available are Breeze Blue (blue) and Flamingo Pink (pink), with the suggested value starting at € 149 – about R $ 985 in direct currency conversion. For now, there is no forecast for launching the model in Brazil.