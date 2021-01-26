Motorola Moto G100 leaking images similar Samsung DeX

Motorola is preparing a redesign for the Moto G family in 2021 with a series of new models that have already led to several leaks. One of the biggest highlights is the Motorola Nio, which will be made official on Tuesday (26) in China, under the name Motorola Edge S, although it has no aspect of the Edge family.

Confirmed to be the first smartphone on the market with the recently announced Snapdragon 870, a turbocharged version of the 865 Plus, the Motorola Edge S, or Moto G100, as it should be called in the rest of the world, should bring an interesting feature also confirmed by the manufacturer : multi-screen sharing mode along the lines of what Samsung offers with its DeX Mode.

Today, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass, known for his @EvLeaks profile, we have the first image that demonstrates this functionality. Like early versions of DeX, Motorola’s screen sharing uses a dock to connect the phone, whereby an HDMI cable will mirror the device’s panel directly to an external monitor.

Other interesting highlights noticeable through the image are an adapted interface similar to that of a desktop and the possibility of plugging the smartphone with the rear cameras aimed at the user, in order to allow the main sensors to be used as webcams for videoconferences. Other than that, it will be possible to rotate the orientation of the cell phone, allowing use vertically or horizontally.

It won’t be long now for us to know all the details, considering your launch event scheduled for tomorrow. According to Blass, the Moto G100, the possible global variant of the Edge S, should be made official later, near the end of the first quarter.