Motorola Moto G100 leak reveals Edge S likeness

Motorola Moto G100 is among the smartphones expected to be introduced soon. The photos, which are said to belong to the Moto G100, show the design of the smartphone. The similarity of the design to the Moto Edge S suggests that the Moto G100 could actually be the international version of the Moto Edge S.

In the leaked photos, there are two camera holes in the upper left corner of the phone’s screen. The square camera island on the back panel also catches the eye. There are four camera sensors here.

The phone’s fingerprint scanner is placed on the power button, and it is clearly seen in the photos. White and blue color options are also among the highlights of the leak. The Google Assistant button on the left side is another noteworthy element.

Moto Edge S was introduced in China last January. At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Although this processor is below the Snapdragon 888, it is one step above the Snapdragon 700 series.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Full HD + resolution LCD screen. It states that the refresh rate of this screen is 90 Hz. 64-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor are also counted among the features of the phone.

Motorola has started to share on the international Twitter account for the Moto G100. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the smartphone will soon become official.