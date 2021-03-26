Motorola Moto G100 introduced! here are details

Motorola has been offering the best features in the Moto G series since day one at affordable prices. The company continues this tradition in the new member of the series. The Motorola Moto G100 appeared in China two months ago as the Motorola Edge S. The news that the Moto G100 will look like the Edge S has also come to the fore a while ago.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen. The refresh rate of this screen is 90 Hz. The Full HD + resolution panel also offers HDR10 support. Above the screen, there are two front cameras. The 16-megapixel main front camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

At the heart of the Moto G100 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The Snapdragon 870 is the most powerful processor ever embedded in a phone in the Moto G series. This processor, which promises flagship level performance, is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is possible to expand the internal storage space with microSD card support.

There is a quad camera system on the back of the smartphone. In this system, the 64-megapixel resolution sensor takes over as the main camera. The 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with LED flash ring around it also functions as a macro camera. A 2 megapixel fixed focus depth sensor and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor complete the system.

On the software side, the My UX user interface, which is not much different from Motorola’s standard Android experience, complements Android 11. One of the innovations, the “Ready For” platform, offers users a desktop-like interface when connected to a computer or a phone. Motorola also offers a special dock for those who want to use the G100 as a kind of computer.

There are three color options available for the Motorola Moto G100, gray, silver and blue. The smartphone will be sold in Europe for 499.99 euros.