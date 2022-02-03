Motorola Moto G Stylus: Price And Specifications Of The New Terminal With The Firm’s Digital Pen

Motorola Moto G Stylus: Today is a special day for the Motorola company with the arrival on the market of a new device from the firm. One with which it intends to catch up with other competitors that seem to have abandoned that of traditional phones with a stylus inside. Today the company has shown all the features of the Motorola Moto G Stylus in all its splendor and today we are going to take a look to see what it shows us.

This is the Moto G Stylus

We start February strongly in the world of smartphones. After the CES in early January, it is now the turn of many phone manufacturers to show their proposals for this year. And one that does not want to miss the opportunity is Motorola, a company that remains at the foot of the canyon despite the tough competition that has been imposed in recent years.

Today he presented the new Moto G Stylus, a new batch terminal that comes with a 6.8-inch FHD screen with the addition of a 90 Hz refresh rate. In the upper part of this we find a camera placed in a simple hole that has 16 MPX power to take selfies. At its base it does not lose the speakers, the USB C port and the classic headphone output. Later we will return to the extra that it keeps in one of the ends.

On the back we have a terminal that has no less than three cameras at the top. They are inside a package and share more or less the same structure. What differentiates them is the capacity of the sensors, where we find a 50+8+2 MPX composition.

Mediatek in the processor and a great battery

If we get inside the device, the Motorola G Stylus promises us a good performance-proof composition. In this case, we have the MediaTek G88 acting as the brain of the device. It is accompanied by a configuration of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space expandable by MicroSD. It is also not far behind in autonomy with its 5,000 mAh battery, which is interesting for its capacity due to the presence of a stylus that is stored inside.

Price and departure date

The Moto G Stylus will be sold in two versions depending on whether or not it has 5G. The first will cost about 300 euros to change, while the second will be 100 euros more expensive. As soon as his departure date in Spain is still unknown, so we will have to wait to see what plans those from Illinois have.