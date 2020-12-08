Motorola Moto G Stylus has confirmed details and features

Motorola’s Moto G line should receive special attention in 2021, with the arrival of the first device in the line to have a Snapdragon 800 chipset as a processor. With that, we should see somewhat more robust hardware in all next generation models of the Moto G, including the most basic ones, leaked under the code name “Capri”.

Now, another model of the line has had new details and specifications confirmed, even before the right time. North American Amazon published a listing, already taken down, of the new Moto G Stylus (2021). The device, which had already leaked through the hands of the renowned Evan Blass, has as its main differential the presence of a Stylus, although without great resources to accompany it.

The first noticeable change, and also one of the few, is the look of the device. Although on the screen there is not much difference from the previous generation, the rear follows the design line seen on the Moto G9 Plus, with a more prominent camera module. The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD + panel, which also houses the 16MP camera in a punch-hole, and four main sensors.

The set of rear lenses should reach the market with a main sensor of 48MP, ultrawide of 8MP, and two other sensors of 2MP, one for macro photos and one for depth calculation. Managing the device is the Snapdragon 675 chip, accompanied by 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 4,000mAh battery.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) does not yet have a specific release date, nor has it been confirmed by Motorola, but following the line’s launch schedule this year, it is expected that the device will be officially unveiled in early 2021.



