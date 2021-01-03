Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 with pen leaked

Rumors that surfaced last November claimed that Motorola is designing a new version of the 2020 Moto G Pro, also known as the G Stylus in the USA. The design of the phone, which was previously listed on Amazon, seems to have changed according to new leaks. It is unknown which design is true, but the Amazon leak is thought to be more distant. The new Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 images came from @OnLeaks, known for leaking phones.

4-camera Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 images revealed

Although the design of the phone has changed in the new leaks, the previously leaked features have been confirmed. In the previous leak, the fingerprint reader is located on the side of the phone, while in the new leak, it is located on the back. Motorola’s M logo is also located inside this fingerprint reader. In addition to the fingerprint, the positions of the cameras on the back have also changed.

Images of the new Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 show no changes on the front. Motorola may also be weighing future responses in case the phone is in the design phase.

If we talk about the features of the phone, a 6.8 inch FHD + screen welcomes us. The phone, which has 169.6 x 73.7 x 8.8 dimensions, comes with a 16 Megapixel camera with a perforated design on the front. The Moto G Stylus 2021, powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor, has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

There are 4 cameras on the back. While the main camera has a resolution of 48 Megapixels, an ultra-wide angle camera with a resolution of 8 Megapixels is also included in the phone. The macro camera and depth sensor are expected to be 5 Megapixels and 2 Megapixels, respectively.

The phone, which is expected to come with a 4000 mAh battery, has a pen. There is no leak yet about the technical details of the pen. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is also not removed from the phone.

