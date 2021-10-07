Motorola Moto G Pure Was Introduced With A Price Of Under $ 200!

Motorola has added a new one to the budget-friendly smartphone category. The company announced the Moto G Pure model for under $200.

Motorola, one of the well-established names in the smartphone market, has launched a new budget-friendly phone towards the end of the year. The company announced the Moto G Pure model, which attracts attention with its price under $ 200.

Moto G Pure appeals to the user with its budget-friendly price

The Moto G Pure model, added by Motorola to the ‘G’ series, has all the features to meet daily needs. Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen on the front, the device also offers long-term use with its 4,000 mAh (10W fast charging) battery.

In terms of processor and storage, the Moto G Pure is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G25 chipset. It is accompanied by 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. It is also possible to expand the memory up to 512 GB with a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the budget-friendly Moto G Pure hosts a 13 + 2 Megapixel dual camera on the back. On the front of the device, there is a 5 Megapixel selfie camera that supports portrait mode and beauty mode. Among other features, the phone is said to be IP52 splash resistant.

Moto G Pure price

Moto G Pure, one of Motorola’s cheapest G series phones, has a price tag of $ 160. This phone, which has an affordable price; It is available for pre-order from sites such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.