Motorola Moto G 5G features and photos revealed

The Motorola Moto G 5G Plus was introduced last July. Although the announcement of the Moto G 5G is expected to be made soon, there was no sign from Motorola. However, the device, codenamed “Kiev”, leaked on the internet seems to be official as the Moto G 5G.

The features and photos of the Moto G 5G make it possible to get a detailed idea of ​​the phone. At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The processor in question first appeared on the scene with the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

The Moto G 5G has a 6.66-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. 5000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, triple rear camera system are among the features of the phone.

Details about the rear camera system are also quite high. The main camera is the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 Quad-Bayer sensor. The 8 megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 telephoto sensor and the 2 megapixel OmniVision OV02B10 macro camera complete the system. On the front of the phone, there is a 16 megapixel OmniVision OV16A1Q camera.

Missing some specs there😉 6.66-inch

2400×1080 resolution

5000mAh battery

Google Assistant button

Coming to Verizon (w/o GA button)

Also XT2113-1 and XT2113-5 models — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 30, 2020

Apparently; The Motorola Moto G 5G will come with a button that provides quick access to the Google Assistant. It is currently unclear when the smartphone will become official.



