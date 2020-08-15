Motorola Moto E7 Plus Some Features Revealed

Some new features of Motorola Moto E7 Plus, which had a processor and RAM before, have emerged. Accordingly, there will be 2 cameras on the back of the phone and the processor will be Snapdragon 460.

Last week, Motorola’s model named Moto E7 Plus appeared on the popular ‘benchmark’ platform Geekbench. In the Geekbench listing, it was clear that the phone will be powered by an eight-core processor and will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM.

Today, new information has emerged about Motorola’s new phone. Evan Blass, aka ‘evleaks’, one of the most well-known names in the industry to reveal information about smartphones, shared a new visual about the device on his Twitter account.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

According to the image shared by Evan Blass, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 460 SoC, which was announced in January. The device, which will have 64 GB of internal storage, will have 4 GB of RAM. However, it is stated that different memory options can be offered to users.

When we look at the cameras on the device, there will be two cameras with Night Vision on the back of the phone. The main camera of the phone will be 48 MP, but nothing is known about the second camera.

The Moto E7 Plus will be presented to the user with a 5,000 mAh battery, but there is no clear information about the battery’s charging speed. In addition to all these, the previously revealed images of the phone showed a drop notch, a fingerprint reader sensor placed on the back and a USB-C port.

No statement has been made by the company about the Moto E7 Plus yet. However, the Moto E6 Plus, which came out of the hands of the company, was announced in September last year. So the E7 Plus can be announced on a similar date.



