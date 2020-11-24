Motorola Moto E7 introduced: 48 MP camera and more

Motorola Moto E7 was finally official. The Moto E7 Plus model was introduced about two months ago. Processors and battery capacities stand out as the main differences between the two smartphones. At the heart of the Moto E7 is MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor. The E7 Plus has a more advanced processor Snapdragon 460.

In the Moto E7, the Helio G25 is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The 4000 mAh battery gives the smartphone the energy it needs. According to Motorola’s data, this capacity provides enough power for the phone to run for 36 hours. It will come out of the phone box with a 10W charging adapter.

Other features of the two phones are almost the same. The Moto E7 also has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This screen has an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

The 48-megapixel sensor is the main camera in the smartphone. This camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5 megapixel camera in the notch on the front of the phone.

Moto E7 has a thinner and lighter case compared to the Plus version. Although plastic is preferred as the main material in both phones, the E7 has a textured back panel. The E7 Plus appeared before users with a smooth rear panel.

The Motorola Moto E7 will be available in Europe in December. The smartphone will be sold in Europe for between 110 and 120 euros.



