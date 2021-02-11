Motorola Moto E6i introduced: 6.1-inch screen, Android Go

The Motorola Moto E6i was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG recordings. The smartphone eventually became official. At the heart of the phone located in the entry segment is the Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor. It will come out of the device box with the Android 10 Go Edition operating system.

The Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor in the Moto E6i is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It is not possible to expand the internal storage with a microSD card. The smartphone has a 6.1 inch HD + resolution screen. There is a fingerprint scanner and a two-sensor camera system on the back of the phone. In this system, the 13-megapixel main camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

A 6000 mAh battery provides the Moto E6i with the energy it needs. This battery, which is charged through the micro USB port, has 10W charging support. 3.5 mm. For the phone with headphone jack, it has two color options, titanium gray and pink.

The Motorola Moto E6i will first be available in Brazil. It will say 1099 real on the price tag of the smartphone. No concrete information has yet been given as to when the Moto E6i will be released outside of Brazil.