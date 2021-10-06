Motorola Moto E40’s Price And Features Have Been Revealed!

The price and technical details of the Motorola Moto E40 smartphone have emerged. Here are the hardware features and price of the device…

Motorola is preparing to launch the E40 model under the Moto E series in the future. Along with several previously published reports, technical details and images of the device have emerged. Now it has appeared through a Romanian retailer site. The list revealed by reliable information source Roland Quandt suggested many important features and price of the smartphone.

Motorola Moto E40 technical specifications

The Moto E40 measures 168.08 x 75.64 x 9.14 mm and weighs 198 grams. In the display section of the device, there is a 6.5-inch IPS panel that offers 720 x 1600 pixels HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The notch has an 8 Megapixel camera.

When we look at the rear camera setup, there is a 48 Megapixel main camera, 2 Megapixel macro lens, 2 Megapixel depth sensor and LED flash. The resulting list did not reveal any information about the chipset. However, previous statements claimed that it would be released with the Unisoc T700 processor. The smartphone also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Coming with the Android 11 operating system, the Moto E40 has a 4,000mAh battery. Besides these, it includes dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint reader located on the back.

The price of the E40

When we look at the list, we see that the Motorola Moto E40 is 779 Lei, which is approximately 183 dollars on a dollar basis. In terms of color options, it is available to users in two different colors such as Gold and Gray.

