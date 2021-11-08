Motorola Moto E30 has been released! Here is the price and features

Motorola launched the Moto E30 smartphone after the Moto E20 and E40 models. Here are the technical specifications and price…

Motorola has announced the E30 model after launching the E20 and E40 smartphones. Now, the device has gone on sale and filled the gap. The Moto E30 is priced at $137.

The device reaches the user in Blue and Gray color options. The phone, which can currently be purchased in Colombia and Slovakia, is expected to expand to other markets in the future. Combined with the price of the features offered by the Moto E30 model, it reveals that it is a f / p (price / performance) product.

Motorola Moto E30 features

The Moto E30 offers a screen resolution of 1600×720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ Max Vision IPS panel. The smartphone reaches the user with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On the processor side, we see that the Unisoc T700 chipset is preferred.

When we look at the usage area of ​​the processor before, we see that it is located in the Motorola Moto G20. Other features of the device include micro SD support for expansion up to 1TB. In the camera section, there is a 48 Megapixel main camera at the back with f/1.79 aperture. This is followed by a triple camera setup with a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and 2 Megapixel macro lens. The front of the smartphone has an 8 Megapixel camera for taking selfies.



Connectivity options on this new phone from Motorola include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS and USB Type-C port. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added protection. The device has an IP52 rating. This means that it is dust and water resistant.

The Moto E30 runs on the Android 11 Go Edition operating system. It promises 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also supports 5,000mAh battery capacity and 10W charging.

Display: 1600×720 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display

Processor: Unisoc T700

Memory: 2GB of RAM

Storage: 32GB

Rear camera: 48 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Front camera: 8 Megapixels

Connectivity options: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS and USB Type-C

Operating system: Android 11 Go Edition

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging support

Other features: Micro SD support up to 1TB, IP52 rating

What do you guys think about the Motorola Moto E30 model? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!