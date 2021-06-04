Motorola May Revival Defy Line of Cell Phones in 2021

Motorola: One of Motorola’s traditional smartphone lines over the past decade may be back soon. This is the Defy family of devices, which can be reused in 2021.

According to 91mobiles, a model code-named “Athena” has been identified on platforms like Geekbench and linked to the trade name Motorola Defy. The device is an intermediate cell phone and, at least from the technical specifications, it is not possible to determine whether it will have the traditional strength characteristics of the original line.

Leak specialist Ishan Agarwal confirmed the existence of the device and claims that it could become a new family of models, including an international launch.

Technical specifications

According to Google Play Console details, the Athena model runs from a Snapdragon 662 chip, with 4 GB of RAM and Android 10 operating system from the factory, as well as an HD+ screen.

Motorola has not commented on the speculation so far. It’s worth remembering that another traditional line returned some time ago: the Razr brand, with flip models that became a folding cell phone.

remember the defy

The original models in the Defy family were known to be waterproof and resistant against dust and scratches at higher levels than traditional devices, largely because of the thicker external protection.

In addition to the original Defy, which came out in 2010, the manufacturer also released Mini and Plus versions.