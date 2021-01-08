Motorola launches three new Moto G phones

Motorola announced on Friday (8) four new smartphones for the United States market. The revelation is part of the brand’s warm-up for CES 2021, one of the largest technology fairs in the world, which will be fully digital in this year’s edition and will take place between January 11th and 14th.

The new models are all intermediaries, but with some advanced features and a focus on cost-effectiveness to attract the consumer. The devices are the Motorola One 5G, Moto G Stylus, Moto G Play and Moto G Power. The last three are updates of devices already released, but without any change in name or numbering.

All launches will be sold in the U.S. starting January 14 in official and retail stores. The arrival of the line in Canada has also been confirmed for “the next few months” and, for now, there is no information about the landing of these smartphones in Brazil.

Motorola One 5G Ace

As its name implies, the Motorola One 5G Ace is the only one of the four to support the new generation of mobile connectivity. It also has a 6.7 “Full HD + screen, 5,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The device also comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space.

The device features a triple rear camera system (with a 48 MP main lens, an ultra-wide and a macro lens) and a 16 MP selfie sensor, positioned in the form of a discreet hole in the upper central part of the screen. The model will be sold for US $ 400 – about R $ 2,100 in direct currency conversion.