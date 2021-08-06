Motorola Launches ‘new’ Edge S Pro Smartphone in China

A week after introducing the Edge 20 family of smartphones, Motorola unveiled this Thursday (5) a “new” cell phone. It is the Motorola Edge S Pro, which was initially introduced for the Chinese market and is actually a modified version for the region of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

The top-of-the-line device has a slimmer, sleeker design that includes a 32MP selfie camera positioned at the center of the screen in a discreet hole.

The 6.7″ screen is an OLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and support for the HDR10+ standard. Inside is the Snapdragon 870 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, plus 256GB of standard Turbo UFS internal storage 3.1. The battery has 4,520 mAh and comes with TurboPower technology of 30W fast recharge.

In terms of rear cameras, there are three sensors: the main 108 MP, an 8 MP periscope with image stabilizer and 5x optical zoom, and a 16 MP ultra-wide, capable of shooting at up to 121º angle, serving also as a macro lens.

Availability

The Motorola Edge S Pro will be sold in China from August 10 in four configurations of RAM and internal storage — the main difference for the model that is marketed in Brazil, which only has one variation. Also, the Chinese device brings a slight change in the battery: 4,520 mAh instead of 4,500 mAh.

Along with it, the traditional Edge 20 was also renamed in the country, being renamed Edge Light Luxury Edition.