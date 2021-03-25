Motorola launches Moto G9, G30 and G50

Motorola released on Thursday (25), the new products of the brand, including the Moto G100, the global version of the Edge S launched in China earlier this year, Moto G10, Moto G30 and Moto G50. Long awaited by fans of the brand, the Moto G100 is the company’s first smartphone with a Snapdragon 870 processor.

The three new models in the intermediate line feature the new Ready For feature, which allows you to use a cable to connect your phone to monitors and TVs. The launches have a set of cameras with four lenses of up to 64 MP, a 6.5-inch screen, HD resolution and a microSD memory card slot. The battery of the three models is 5,000 mAh, in addition to artificial intelligence that optimizes energy consumption according to the user’s use.

Moto G10 and Moto G30

The G10 has simpler specifications between launches. The model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4 GB RAM and will be available in versions with 64 GB or 128 GB storage. The G30 has a Snapdragon 662 processor, internal storage of 128 GB and versions of 4 or 6 GB of RAM.

Update article …