Motorola Launches Moto G60s with Ultra Fast Charging

Motorola launched this Monday (02) its new mid-range smartphone in the Moto G family, the Moto G60s. After appearing in leaks and certification in our country, the cell phone will be officially launched today (02) in stores.

The great highlight of the new Motorola model is the battery. In addition to having a power supply of 5000 mAh, the cell phone promises the “fastest recharge ever”.

Specifications

The Moto G60s features a 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. With 25% more brightness, the phone promises more visibility in bright surroundings or when using in direct sunlight.

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the model will be sold with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB4 of storage, in addition to having a microSD card slot.

In terms of cameras, the cell phone is equipped with a main sensor of 64 MP, while the ultrawide lens has 8 MP, the macro is 5 MP and depth sensor has 2 MP. In addition, the user will be able to use the Dual Capture mode, which allows recording videos or taking pictures using the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The highlight, however, is the 5000 mAh battery. The new TurboPower 50 charging, according to the company, guarantees up to twelve hours of battery life in just twelve minutes of charge.

Price and availability

The Moto G60s arrives in Brazil today with a suggested price of R$ 2499, in blue and green. The model is available on the manufacturer’s website with a 10% discount and up to 12 interest-free purchases.