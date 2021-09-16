Motorola launches Moto G50 5G in Brazil With Promotional Price

This Thursday (16), Motorola announced the launch of the new Moto G50 5G in Brazil. The cell phone will be available on the channels of the manufacturer and the operator Claro for the promotional price of R$ 1,299 in cash. The full price, however, rises to R$1,999. Among the highlights, the device has a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and promises fast performance.

Motorola’s new cell phone brings, unlike the “common” Moto G50, support for 5G DSS technology. The new version was also released in Australia in the month of August. In its datasheet, there is a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS screen (1600 x 720p) with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (2.2 GHz), accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also features a (hybrid) slot for two carrier chips and a microSD. The phone comes standard with Android 11 and Motorola’s interface, which promises to be less intrusive and has few pre-installed apps.

The cell phone still weighs just over 200 grams, which can be justified by the 5,000 mAh battery. It has a USB-C input and a 20W TurboPower charger. In Brazil, the cell phone will be available in green and blue, both with a mirrored plastic finish. The Moto G50 5G also features Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and P2 (3.5 mm) input for headphones.

On the back, it brings a set with three cameras: the main 48 MP (f/1.7), a 2 MP macro (f/2.2) and a depth sensor, also with 2 MP (f/2.4). It is capable of recording videos in Full HD (30 fps) and has auto focus. On the front, the cell phone has a 13 MP (f/2.2) camera that is also capable of recording FHD videos.