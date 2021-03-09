Motorola launches Moto G10 Power and G30

Motorola revealed on Tuesday (09) the arrival of the new Moto G10 Power and G30 in India. According to the company, the launches are aimed at those who seek the best cost-benefit when buying a cell phone.

Both models feature a 6.5-inch screen with IPS technology, a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels (HD +) and drop notch. Both have a plastic finish, fingerprint reader on the back and four side on / off buttons, volume and button to activate the Google Assistant.

The chip used in the Moto 10 Power is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, while the Moto G30 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Even with the difference, the two phones will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with support for MicroSD cards (up to 1 TB).

In terms of camera, the G10 Power has a main rear camera of 48 MP, ultra wide angle of 8 MP, macro of 2 MP and a depth of field of 2 MP. The front camera has 8 MP. On the Moto G30, the settings are the same, except for the main camera, which features 64 MP.

The main difference between the two releases is that the Power has a 6,000 mAh battery with a 20W fast charge. According to Motorola, with the new battery it will be possible to “play music for 190 hours, videos for 23 hours and surf the internet for 20 hours”. On the other hand, the Moto G30 has a 5,000 mAh battery. Smartphones include Android 11 operating system, ThinkShiled for Mobile security feature and proximity sensor.

The Moto G10 Power should start selling on March 16, with a price of 9,999 rupees (about R $ 805, in the current conversion). The Moto G30 will go on sale on the 17th of this month, for approximately $ 885.