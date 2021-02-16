Motorola launches Moto G10 and Moto G30

Motorola launched on Tuesday (16) two new smartphones from the most famous family of the brand. The models are the Moto G10 and Moto G30, which bet on cost-benefit and a renewed set of cameras to win back the public.

Moto G10 is the successor to last year’s main model, Moto G9, with a plastic body and IP62 certification against dust and quick contact with liquids.

It has a biometric reader on the back, plus a physical Google Assistant button on the side and the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Screen: 6.5 ”LCD HD + (60Hz)

Processor: Snapdragon 460

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

The set of cameras is led by a 48 MP Night Vision sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and two 2 MP sensors – one macro and one deep. The front camera has 8 MP.

Moto G30

The Moto G30 is a slightly improved version – almost like a “Plus” edition of the G10. It repeats the same plastic body, the battery, the 6.5 “screen and the quad set of rear cameras.

The changes start at the refresh rate of the screen, which changes to 90 Hz. In addition, the selfie camera is improved and has a resolution of 13 MP and fast charging goes from 10W to 20W.

The processor is also improved, with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 662. There are two RAM configurations: 4 GB or 6 GB, both only with the option of 128 GB of internal storage.