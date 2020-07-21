Motorola launches Moto E6S for R $ 1.3k

Motorola presented on Tuesday (21) a new version of the Moto E6S. The “turbocharged” version, as mentioned by the manufacturer, is highlighted by twice the RAM. The version already released has the new colors ‘titanium gray’ and pink. The price of the new model is R $ 1.3 thousand.

Now with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, the Moto E6s variant costs R $ 350 more than the original version, launched in Brazil for R $ 949 in March. The first Moto E6S, since its launch, has undergone a price adjustment to R $ 999 and now goes up again, to R $ 1.1 thousand.

It is worth noting that Motorola already offers a version of the Moto E6S with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. With the launch, the updated version of the device becomes even more expensive than the Moto E6S Plus.

The same hardware

In addition, all other details of the new Moto E6S are the same as the first model. The model features the same MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core (2 GHz) chipset and 13 MP (f / 2.2) + 2 MP rear cameras for depth. At the front, the camera has 5 MP (f / 2.2).

The cell phone battery also maintains the same 3,000 mAh, while the screen (LCD TFT IPS) has 6.1 inches with HD + resolution (1560 x 720p) with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio.

As it follows the same look as the common E6, its screen has a U-shaped cutout at the top and a wider border at the bottom. Also, at the rear, the device has a fingerprint reader.

Motorola also points out that the E6S has a 3.5mm jack, supports for two operator chips and expansion of storage via microSD card up to 256 GB. It is also worth mentioning that the cell phone has microUSB input, Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

The new Moto E6S with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is released with Android 9. The manufacturer has not released an estimated date to update this line of smartphones to Android 10, however. It is available today from Motorola’s official channels and retailers.



