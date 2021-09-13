Motorola Launches Moto E20 for R$999 and ‘new’ G20 With More Memory

Motorola announced, this Monday (13), the launch in Brazil of the Moto E20 and a version with more storage of the Moto G20. While the first has a suggested price of R$999, the second is starting at R$1,499. Check out the specifications of each model below.

E20 motorcycle

The Moto E20, an entry-level model, is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio that covers 87% of the device, according to the brand. It also has a Unisoc T606 processor (1.6GHz octa-core), 4000 mAh battery, 10W charger, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

On the back, it has a 13MP main camera (79° lens, f/2.0 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (80° lens, f/2.4 aperture and 4x digital zoom). The front camera has 5 MP (77° lens and f/2.2) aperture.

The device has P2 socket for headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, microSD card slot, Android 11 (Go) operating system, accelerometer and fingerprint reader. The Moto E20 is available in blue and grey.

Motorcycle G20

The new Moto G20, an intermediate device, gained only one storage improvement over the model that had already been on the Brazilian market since May. The revised version has 128GB of space (against 64GB of what was already being sold).

In addition, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, Unisoc T700 processor (1.8 GHz octa-core), 5000 mAh battery, 10W charger and 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone has, on the back, a 48 MP main camera (79° lens, f/1.7 aperture); an 8 MP ultra-wide camera (lens 118° and f/2.2 aperture); 2 MP macro camera (85° lens and f/2.4 aperture) and a 2 MP depth sensor (80° lens, f/2.4 aperture and 4x digital zoom). The front camera has 13 MP (74.5° lens and f/2.2) aperture.

The product has input for two chips (or a chip and SD card of up to 1 TB), proximity and fingerprint sensor, P2 input for headphone, Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 11 operating system. The Moto G20 is available in colors blue and green.