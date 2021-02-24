Motorola launches Lenovo Legion Phone Duel game phone

This Wednesday (24), Motorola launched the gamer cell phone Lenovo Legion Phone Duel in Brazil. With features such as a 144 Hz refresh rate display and dual liquid cooling, the device rivals models like ASUS ‘ROG Phone.

It had already been announced in the international market and was expected to arrive in the country after approval by Anatel. The Legion Phone Duel adds valuable resources in the routine of using a smartphone with an important structure for mobile games.

The 6.65 “FHD + AMOLED screen is one of the attractive features of the device, added to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset – which was the cutting edge model during its launch outside Brazil, in 2020. The power is added to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The model has two 2,500 mAh batteries on each side, totaling 5,000 mAh. The charger that comes with the Legion Phone Duel is 45W and it has two USB-C ports for simultaneous connection. The door in the center of the side allows you to play with the device horizontally while the battery is being charged.

Differentials for gamers

Speaking of horizontal experience, the Lenovo mobile phone brings the first fully customized user interface for use in this position. Dual stereo front speakers help increase immersion during games.

Ultrasonic buttons act as triggers when gambling, while two vibration motors assist in 3D motion detection. Lenovo’s model is also slightly smaller than many other gaming-focused smartphones.

Streamer camera

Those who usually broadcast their matches online can use the pop-up camera (also horizontally) with a resolution of 20 MP to record themselves during the game. In addition, a quadruple microphone also promises to assist in lives.

A main camera of 64 MP and one of 16 MP, which offers ultrawide and macro features, complete the package for those who want to shoot in 4K at 30 fps.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is available for purchase on Motorola’s own channels, Magazine Luiza and Vivo operator, with a suggested price of R $ 7,199 in Vengeance Red and Blazing Blue.