Motorola launches its own ‘Mi Box’ with 4K, HDR

Motorola launched a product different from its traditional handsets in India. This is the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick, a device that can be connected to a TV to offer a variety of applications and services.

Similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Box, or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, the accessory allows the transmission of 4K content with HDR10 and is compatible with applications that run on Android TV – including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and other services .

Inside, the device features a 2 GHz quad-core processor, in addition to 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It can be operated via voice commands, a mobile application or using the remote control that comes with the product.

The model will be sold exclusively in India through the Flipkart online store from March 15, 2021. The suggested price is Rs. 3,999 – about R $ 320 in direct currency conversion. Previously, the same company had already licensed the Motorola brand to sell televisions in the country.