Motorola launches Defy 2021, The Phone With An ‘Indestructible’ Body

Motorola: Since the beginning of the month, Motorola has been the target of several leaks and rumors. Today (17), the company officially launched the return of the Defy line, one of the most traditional in the past decade.

As expected, the smartphone’s great differential is its resistance. Accompanying the “indestructible” body, the Defy 2021 has pretty modest specs.

Motorola’s new cell phone has technical specifications of an intermediate line. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor works with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is also possible to expand the memory with MicroSD card. The operating system is Android 11 and the battery is 5,000 mAh, with support for 20W fast charging.

The Defy’s screen has 6.5 inches, HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus glass. Regarding cameras, the smartphone has simpler configurations, with a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro, a 2 MP depth lens, and an 8 MP selfie solution.

Popularly known as “indestructible”, the new Defy has, of course, improvements over what we’ve known in the past decade. The edges are more robust and the screen features the aforementioned Gorilla Glass Victus. According to the company, the smartphone can “withstand thermal shock, falls and can even be washed with soap”. Plus, it’s IP68 certified and the USB-C port is water-protected.