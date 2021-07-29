Motorola introduced the new edge 20 pro, edge 20 and edge 20 lite

Motorola: Eliminate edges, but increase performance

This July 29, 2021, through a digital event, Motorola presented the new edge 20 pro, edge 20 and edge 20 lite.

Motorola edge 20 pro

This equipment offers a triple camera system with a new 108MP main camera, a sensor with 1 / 1.5 ”optical format, Ultra Pixel technology that combines nine pixels in one with 12 MP resolution, this improves sensitivity nine times to light to optimize performance in low light environments. It also integrates a hybrid sensor with an ultra wide angle with integrated Macro Vision, this allows to capture 4 times more of the scene. However, the macro sensor in the lens allows you to get 5 times closer to the objective (3 cm), this is ideal for photographing food, art, crafts, nature among other things.

The third camera is a periscope-type telescopic lens that “doubles” the light 90 degrees to give greater clarity up to 5 times the distance. It also integrates a 50x Super Zoom and in video it can record at a resolution of 8K.

The 6.7 ”Max Vision screen with OLED technology and 10-bit color, achieves a DCI-P3 color space, complying with HDR10 + standards. It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate.

Inside the motorola edge 20 pro integrates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6 speed. The storage will be 256 GB with 12 GB of RAM.

The battery offers more than 30 hours in 5G and thanks to the TurboPower 30 technology, it provides up to 9 hours of power with just 10 minutes of charge.