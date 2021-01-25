Motorola Ibiza may have Snapdragon 480 chipset

In addition to Capri Plus, Motorola also appears to be working on another cheap phone. That’s because the WiFi Alliance has certified a model known only as Ibiza.

According to the documentation, this device is numbered XT2137-1 and has support for dual band WiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). Another important detail is the confirmation that it already runs Android 11 native.

Of course, this type of certification does not usually reveal the other technical specifications of smartphones. Even so, there are chances that the Motorola Ibiza is a low-cost cell phone with a 5G connection. See his profile on the WiFi Alliance:

According to more recent rumors, the Ibiza should come out of the box with a Snapdragon 480 processor, which can work with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The manufacturer can also choose to advertise a simpler variant with 64 GB to cut costs.

Parallel to this, the Ibiza still has a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, but the size of the display remains a real unknown. The set of rear cameras should have a 48 MP main lens, a 5 MP macro and a depth sensor with an additional 2 MP.

Finally, the device is also expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery and some type of fast charging. As for the official launch, there is still no specific date. That’s because Motorola has not commented on the existence of Ibiza.

Do you believe this is the affordable 5G phone from Motorola? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.