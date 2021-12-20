Motorola G71 5G Arrives In Brazil With A 50 MP Camera

Motorola G71: Presented by Motorola in November, along with three other cell phones focused on cost-effectiveness, the Moto G71 5G arrived in Brazil this Monday (20). The intermediary arrives as an option to be used in everyday tasks, according to the manufacturer.

To deliver satisfactory performance, it comes with the Snapdragon 695 processor, working with 6 GB of RAM memory. The internal storage capacity is 128 GB, but it can be expanded with a microSD card, if the user needs more space to store files.

The new 5G cell phone from Motorola in Brazil has a 6.4-inch Max Vision OLED screen, with Full HD+ resolution, capable of “producing crystal clear images and darker blacks with impressive brightness and contrast”, according to the brand. The display frequency rate was not informed.

As for the battery, the component has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, which guarantees an average autonomy of 30 hours, according to official data released by Motorola. It supports 30W fast charging, providing several hours of use with just a few minutes on the plug, if connected to the TurboPower charger.

Cameras and other highlights

Regarding cameras, the Moto G71′s rear set has three lenses. The main one is 50 MP and has an aperture of f/1.8, featuring Quad Pixel technology, which offers four times greater sensitivity in capturing images, yielding sharper photos even in low-light situations.

The other rear sensors are the hybrid camera, which functions as an ultra wide and 8 MP depth sensor (f/2.2), and the 2 MP macro lens (f/2.4). At the front, the new smartphone has a 16 MP (f/2.2) sensor, located in a hole in the top center.