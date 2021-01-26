Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon processor announced

Motorola introduced its new smartphone Edge S. Standing out with its technical features and design, the device stands out with 680,000 AnTuTu points. With its processor power and stylish design, Edge S promises high connection speed thanks to its 5G support.

Motorola Edge S promises high speed connectivity

Powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, Motorola Edge S uses extended virtual memory technology. At the same time, there is Turbo UFS3.1 technology that increases efficiency by 25 percent on the phone with 8GB of memory.

Supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the device uses Smart Antenna that can adapt to the antenna array and MAAT dual-channel dynamic auto-tuning technology. Thanks to this, Motorola Edge S promises to provide better signals in weak areas.

The 21: 9 ultra-wide screen design smartphone supports a high refresh rate of 90 Hz, HDR 10 and DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition, the device with 5000 mAh battery capacity offers a long life.

The device, which draws attention with its camera features, has a triple rear camera structure with its 64 MP main camera, 16 MP 121 degree ultra wide camera and 2 MP macro camera. In addition, the phone has a 16 MP main camera and an 8 MP 100 degree ultra wide camera on the front.

Also focusing on local customization and artificial intelligence, Edge S includes MYUI hardware. MYUI supports one-touch access to the health code via a special button on the right, heart information, one-finger split screen and other common functions.

Additionally, 2300 custom combinations of MYUI come preset and support multiple volume control; It also supports MYUI, adaptive performance, intelligent scene loading and other functions.

Finally, the price list of the new generation smartphone Motorola Edge S is as follows;