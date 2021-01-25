Motorola Edge S shows more in its published image

Known internally by the name Motorola Nio, the future Edge S phone had a new official image leaked. In it, it is possible to check more details about the cell phone’s appearance, days before its presentation.

The material was revealed by leaker Ankit, on his Twitter account. The photo confirms the design shown in other previous leaks. The highlight is the appearance of the quadruple set of cameras, which are separate and not in a single block. See below:

Motorola Edge S First look 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZlMD218g74 — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 23, 2021

The rear sensors should consist of a 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultrawide unit, a 2 MP depth lens and a laser autofocus system.

In the other technical specifications, the Edge S is expected to come equipped with a 6.7 inch Full HD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging, biometric reader on the side and Android 11 native.

In memories, it is expected to deliver variants with 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Finally, it tends to have two sensors for 16 MP + 8 MP selfies.

The Motorola Edge S is scheduled to be introduced next Tuesday, January 26th. It should arrive in two colors: a white one called “Sky” and a blue one known as “Beryl”.

What are your expectations for the new smartphone owned by Lenovo? Join us!