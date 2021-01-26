Motorola Edge S introduced: Snapdragon 870

The Motorola Edge S, as previously announced, became official today at an event held in China. The smartphone was also launched in China. Being the first phone to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor gives the Motorola Edge S an extra quality.

Snapdragon 870 with 7 nm chip design has eight cores. A Cortex-A78 core runs at 3.2 GHz. The presence of the Snapdragon 870 also brings 5G support to the Motorola Edge S. This processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB. It is worth noting that 256 GB of storage is only available in the version with 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a 6.7 inch 90 Hz IPS LCD display. This screen also offers a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and HDR support. The screen of the phone has two cameras with 16 and 8 megapixel resolution. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the screen.

On the back of the Motorola Edge S, there are four cameras, as seen before. The 64-megapixel main rear camera can record 6K video. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor complete the system.

The 5000 mAh battery gives the Motorola Edge S the energy it needs. This battery has 20W charging support. The 20W charger adapter comes out of the box. 3.5 mm in Motorola Edge S, which has IP52 resistance certificate against water splashes. There is also a headphone jack.

Motorola Edge S will meet users as of February 3. The smartphone will be sold in China starting at 1999 yuan.