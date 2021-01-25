Motorola, which wants to take a place in the mid-upper segment market, continues its preparations to introduce its new model. Motorola Edge S features and photos, which are claimed to be introduced recently, have been leaked.

Motorola Edge S features and photo leaked

According to the leaked information, the Motorola Edge S model will get its power from the Snapdragon 870 processor. The processor, which comes up with 1 3.2 GHz Cortex-A77, 3 2.4 GHz Cortex-A77 and 4 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, has the Adreno 650 model as a graphic interface. In addition, the Snapdragon 870 processor has 5G and WiFi 6 support.

The model, which will be launched with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage speed, will come up with a 6.7-inch FullHD Plus display with 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The model, which attracts attention with its triple camera array, has a 64 Megapixel Omni Vision main camera, a 16 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. There are 2 cameras for selfies, 16 Megapixels and 8 Megapixels.

Motorola Edge S will offer a long usage time with a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. In addition, the new model will have 2 different color options, blue and white.

It is among the claims that the new model will be introduced in China on January 26.