Motorola Edge S: company confirms multi-screen sharing

Motorola is already very close to launching the first top-of-the-line smartphone in 2021, the Edge S. With that, the company starts to confirm some important information about the product, allowing the public to have a little idea of what is to come.

And a great example of this was shared recently, since the manufacturer published a teaser, in which a new feature that will be present on the cell phone is exposed, which is the multi-screen sharing of the content present on the cell phone, a very interesting novelty for anyone is a more multi-tasking user.

This functionality aims to allow with the sending of the information present on the Motorola Edge S display to different equipment, such as computers, notebooks, tablets, and even other devices, if they have the option to receive mirroring from other electronics.

With the disclosure of this new tool, it is possible to expect that the company’s cell phone will have great differentials in relation to other products of a similar category. It is also important to note that the smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s newest mobile platform, the Snapdragon 870.

In addition, a 6.7 inch screen, 64 megapixel main camera, for selfies will be two 16 MP lenses, LPDDDR6 memory, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery, something that can guarantee good autonomy for users, a differential that Motorola already has an intermediary line, and can start to spread better among the brand’s flagships.