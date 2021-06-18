Motorola Edge: Next Line Phones Have Leaked Details

Motorola Edge: TechnikNews has gotten details about new smartphones that are due to be introduced soon by Motorola. Altogether, there are four models that are part of the Motorola Edge line, a family of devices that marked the manufacturer’s return to the top-of-the-line sector in 2020.

The main leaked model is code-named “Berlin” and two variants — possibly one for US carriers and one for Europe and other manufacturer’s markets. Both must run from the Snapdragon 778G chip and with 6GB or 8GB RAM versions, plus a 32MP front camera.

Rear cameras have a variation. The North American model features a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The European variant has the same 108 MP sensor, but accompanied by a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Motorola “Pstar” and “Kyoto”

The third model leaked is the Pstar, which will have black, blue and white colors and a chip that can be the Snapdragon 865 or 870. The rear camera scheme is the same as the European Berlin.

Finally, Kyoto will be the most affordable of this new family, with a 32MP front camera and the rear layout of the North American Berlin. Other technical specifications of this device were not disclosed.

Cell phones are expected to be introduced by Motorola “in the coming months”. Stay tuned at TecMundo for more information about the models.