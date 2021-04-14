Motorola Edge + gets PC mode in update to Android 11

Motorola released, on Monday (12), the PC mode for the Motorola Edge + in Brazil. With the Ready For feature, users will be able to connect the device to a monitor or television to use it as if it were a computer, make video calls on larger screens, among others. The novelty, it is worth mentioning, arrives together with Android 11.

The novelty that brings a PC interface includes, in addition to other tools, floating windows and desktops. It is also possible to use a mouse and keyboard with a Bluetooth connection to elevate the experience. In the disclosure publication, Motorola also drew attention to other uses of the mode, such as playing games on larger screens.

Another interesting function, especially in the current scenario of social distance, applies to videoconferences, which, according to the manufacturer, will be “as if you were in the same place” during the call. As an example, it is also possible to take advantage of the novelty to resolve any pending work or college.

How to use the feature?

According to Motorola, Ready For “will be available to all users of Motorola Edge +, the brand’s flagship, in the coming days with the release of the Android 11 upgrade”. To use the feature, you don’t need to install any apps or change phone settings. Just use a USB-C to HDMI cable or with USB-C at both ends. Then, just connect your phone to a monitor or TV and enjoy.