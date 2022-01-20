Motorola Edge 30 Pro Is Approved By Anatel

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The device has model number XT2201-1 and may start being sold soon in Brazil. According to the document, the certification of the cell phone was carried out on December 22 of last year. The smartphone must come with a headset, protective case and charger in the box.

Among the specifications, Anatel points out that the Edge 30 Pro has two SIM Card connectors, connections such as LTE, GSM, GPRS, EDGE, NFC and 5G.

According to the documentation, the cell phone will be manufactured in Brazil, at the Jaguariúna unit, and has a battery with a nominal capacity of 4,656 mAh, with a maximum charge capacity of 4,800 mAh. The recharge time is also described as being 1.2h. See below for other general specifications about the product:

Model Number: XT2201-1;

Certification date: 12/22/2021;

5G Standalone and Non-Standalone;

Bluetooth 5.0 (and Bluetooth LE);

Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4 and 5GHz).

Speculation

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which is the global version of the Edge X30, launched in China in late 2021, still has some mysteries. One of the speculations is that the phone may come with smart pen support, for example, being a possible rival to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Geekbench even announced that the phone should be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and Android 12. In terms of camera, the test platform points to a lens main 50MP or 108MP.