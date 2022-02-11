Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Images Show Cell Phone With Stylus Pen

Motorola is expected to launch a new cell phone in the Brazilian market on February 24, and everything points to the model being the Edge 30 Pro, a global version of the Moto X30 launched in December 2021. Renderings of the smartphone with a stylus pen appeared recently. on the internet, posted by industry leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks).

As in the leaked images, the phone can customize a front panel of notifications when a case is used. Earlier this week, Motorola Brasil published on its Twitter account about the supposed announcement for the end of the month. It is worth remembering that the Edge 30 Pro has already been approved in Brazil.

Edge 30 Pro specs

Industry speculation points out that the model will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (as well as the Moto X30), accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The 5,000 mAh battery should also support 68W fast charging, according to rumors.

Leaked design confirms triple camera set

As for the display, the 6.7″ OLED screen would come with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The model can have a set of three cameras (as confirmed in the leaked images) with the following sensors: 50 MP ( main), 50 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (depth).The 60 MP selfie camera on the front would have a notch design, in a “hole” format.