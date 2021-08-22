Motorola Edge 2021 Introduced: 144Hz Display, 108MP Camera and More

Motorola announced the 2021 version of the Edge model, which it launched last year. Motorola Edge 2021 draws attention with its screen, camera, and battery features.

Motorola has offered an updated version of a model it launched last year to users. Motorola Edge 2021 has many improvements over the device introduced last year. The smartphone comes with a high refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary lens.

Edge 2021 will be available with a price tag of $ 699.

Motorola Edge 2021 technical specifications

Motorola Edge 2021 has a 6.8-inch LCD display with FHD+ (2460 x 1080) resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset that offers clock speeds up to 2.4GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the graphics side, there is the Adreno 642L.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture with 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

Motorola Edge 2021, which measures 169 x 75.6 x 8.99 mm and weighs 200 grams, has a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The device runs Android 11.