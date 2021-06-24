Motorola Edge 20 Lite, G60S and G50 5G Have Leaked Codenames

Motorola appears to be organizing the launch of a number of devices in the coming months. After the leak of some codenames and details of the successor devices of the Edge line, new information was revealed this week.

According to leak specialist Evan Blass, the Motorola Kyoto will be released under the name Motorola Edge 20 Lite. In addition, cell phones formerly referred to as Lisbon and Saipan will be introduced as Motorola G60S and G50 5G, respectively.

According to rumors, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite should bring a triple camera formed by a 108 MP main sensor. Meanwhile, on the front, the cell phone can have a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other device specs, such as screen size, battery capacity and hardware details, remain a mystery. However, the Edge 20 Lite is being touted as the most affordable option in the new Edge line.

Possible Motorola G50 5G Configurations

The recent leaks also lack details on the Motorola G50 5G specs. However, it is possible that the device inherits some characteristics of the original Moto G50 – internally called Ibiza.

Launched in March this year, the Moto G50 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the model uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G chip, 4GB of RAM and has 64GB and 128GB storage options.

With Android 11 as standard, the smartphone has a triple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor and 13 MP front camera. Finally, the device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.