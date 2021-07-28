Motorola Edge 20 Has Leaky Renderings; Check The Design

Motorola Edge 20: TechnikNews technology portal and journalist Adam Conway revealed information and renderings of the Motorola Edge 20 smartphone series, including a “normal” version, the Pro and Lite.

The brand has confirmed a press conference for the launch of a new line of smartphones on August 5th; the Edge 20’s recent leak on TENAA’s listing — a kind of Chinese Anatel — indicates that this will be the model.

Check out the images of each device followed by technical information speculated by the website and by GsmArena. Importantly, the company has not yet revealed the Edges, so the features should be considered with caution.

Edge Lite 20

The entry-level model in the series has a set of three cameras on the rear, arranged in a small square in the upper left corner.

According to TechnikNews, the main sensor can be up to 108 MP and will be accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The fingerprint reader will serve as the switch to turn on the device. The selfie tool can be 32 MP.

The screen is 6.7 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device should come out of the box with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chipset. The battery will have 5,000 mAh.

All Edge 20 smartphones will use Android 11 and will support 30W fast charging; the Lite will cost €349, around R$2,132.

Edge 20

The “middle brother” will have a screen upgrade with a 144Hz refresh rate and will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G. The camera set has the same features, with the wide angle now 16 MP. Surprisingly, TechnikNews claims the Edge can rely on a 4,000 mAh battery; the product costs €499, close to R$3,000.

Edge 20 Pro

The premium model will feature a Snapdragon 870 and will be available in a 12GB RAM configuration with 256GB of internal memory. The screen and camera set will be the same as the intermediate and the battery will be 4,500 mAh; the Pro may require €699, almost R$4,200 in direct conversion.

Different leaks, such as the Xda Developers, published yesterday (26), point out some divergences in the specifications — the site claims that the Edge Pro’s screen will have 120Hz, for example.