Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite Announced

Motorola presented, this Thursday (29), the new smartphones Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Models come with more powerful cameras and processors, higher screen refresh rate, the first periscope-style zoom and other new features.

Despite the announcement, the company did not disclose when the cell phones will arrive in Brazil or the price of each model. See below for the specifications of each model.

Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 is a 5G smartphone measuring 6.99 mm thick. It has a 108 MP main sensor with Ultra Pixel technology, an ultra-wide and macro hybrid sensor, and a 30 times Super Zoom telephoto lens.

The display is 6.7 inches and has a 144 Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is about 55% faster than the first generation Motorola Edge 9.

The product has 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM memory. Regarding the battery, the Motorola Edge 20 has 4,000 mAh and a TurboPower 30 charger that offers 8 hours of use in just 10 minutes of charge.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro focuses on camera enhancements, according to the brand. It has a 108 MP main camera in 1/1.5” optical format. The tool is equipped with Ultra Pixel technology and an ultra-wide and macro hybrid sensor.

The phone’s third camera has, according to Motorola, the first periscope-style telephoto sensor that “bending light 90 degrees. The model also features a 50 times Super Zoom and 8K resolution video recording, making it the company’s first smartphone with the feature.

The phone’s screen is a 6.7-inch Max Vision, OLED technology and 144 Hz refresh rate. It also has 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The product has 256 GB5 internal memory and 12 GB of RAM memory.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro offers 4,500 mAh, 30 W USB-C Turbo Power charger.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite supports 5G and the promise is that it will have a “competitive price”. The main sensor is 108 MP with Ultra Pixel technology and the other hybrid sensor is ultra-wide and macro.

The screen is 6.7-inch OLED with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device features a MediaTek chipset, has 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM memory. The battery is 5,000 mAh and the charger is TurboPower 30W.