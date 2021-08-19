Motorola Edge 20 Arrives in Brazil Starting at R$3,000

Motorola started, this Wednesday (18), the pre-sale of new smartphones in the Edge line. The Edge 20 Lite is priced at BRL 2,999, the common Edge has a suggested value of BRL 3,999, and the Edge 20 Pro costs BRL 4,999. The three devices were announced for the Brazilian market last Friday (5).

Among the main differentials, Motorola highlights the use of multiple cameras, with a 108 MP sensor in each of the models, large screens and the “clean” Android 11, with few pre-installed apps. The brand also guarantees updates for up to two versions of Android and two years of security updates.

All three devices have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The main differences are in the hardware focused on performance: the Edge 20 Lite model has a MediaTek processor (Dimensity 800U), while the other devices bring chipsets from Qualcomm — Snapdragon 870 on Edge 20 Pro and Snapdragon 778G on Edge 20.