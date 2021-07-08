Motorola Edge 20 And Edge 20 Pro Spotted On TENAA Registration

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro with engine; The two smartphones, which are thought to be authentic, were seen in the documents of TENAA, the official certification body of China. The fact that the features of the phones are similar to the leaks strengthens the possibility of being Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro with Engine.

At the heart of the Motorola Edge 20 with the Standard Engine is a 2.4 GHz processor. It is worth remembering that this is the frequency of the main cores of the Snapdragon 778G. The Pro version is seen with a periscope lens and a 3.2 GHz processor. This processor is also thought to be Snapdragon 870.

With the engine, the Motorola Edge 20 will arrive in China with 6, 8 and 12GB RAM and 128, 256, 512GB storage options. Although the resolution of the main camera is usually clearly stated in TENAA records, this time it only says “more than 8 megapixels”.

The images in the footage show that the camera system behind the Engine Motorola Edge 20 will line up vertically like traffic lights. The back panel with three large lenses is seen in the color option Motorola describes as blue. However, Motorola is expected to offer at least five color options.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro with the engine will be the flagship of the duo. The smartphone will look no different visually from the Motorola Edge 20 with Motor. The main difference will be the use of a square lens for the periscope camera. The camera features of the phone, which has the same memory options as the Motorola Edge 20 with the engine, remain unclear.

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro will come with OLED displays and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Other details about the phones are expected to increase in the coming days.