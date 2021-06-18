Motorola Defy Introduced: Snapdragon 662, Durable Design

Motorola has announced its first phone, in line with an agreement it signed with the UK-based durable phone maker Bullitt Group earlier this year. The device, named Motorola Defy (2021), is the first Defyphone introduced by Motorola since 2021. Besides the durable case, the smartphone comes with technical specifications similar to those of the Moto G9 Play.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass. The drop notch on the panel hosts an 8-megapixel front camera.

The plastic case of the phone with increased durability has an IP68 certificate of resistance against water and dust. Defy can work from -25 to 55 degrees Celsius. If the new Defy falls on its edge or corner, it can continue to work undamaged even if it falls from a height of 1.8 meters.

The main camera on the back of the smartphone is a 48-megapixel sensor. A 2-megapixel macro camera and depth sensor also complete the system. Motorola Defy’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. 5000 mAh battery with 20W charging support, Android 11 and Moto UX user interface are among the phone’s features.

Motorola Defy will be available in Europe and South America next week. The price tag of the phone in Europe will write 325 euros.